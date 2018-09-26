Man calls 911 to report his marijuana, cocaine were stolen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Don’t you hate it when your drugs get stolen?

A man in Nanaimo, British Columbia, was incensed enough to call 911 to report that he had been robbed at knifepoint — of his marijuana and cocaine, the Nanaimo Bulletin reports .

Police said the incident happened just after 11 a.m. Monday near a gas station.

The victim told police two young men produced a knife and a firearm and punched him in the face, taking his drugs.

Using the victim’s description, police were able to track down and arrest one of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy. The other, a 19-year-old man, ran from police, but was caught after a brief foot chase.

Police said the older male was found in possession of a knife, bear spray, a small amount of marijuana and some white powder. No firearm was found.

Charges of robbery and possession of a weapon were filed against the pair.

“In reference to the drugs allegedly taken from the victim,” Const. Gary O’Brien said, “in considering the level of violence purportedly involved by the suspects, officers using their discretionary powers elected not to pursue charges against the victim.”

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.