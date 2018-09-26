Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Wyoming wildfire destroys 40-plus homes; highway closed

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 7:54 p.m.
An aircraft drops fire retardant Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, near the Rim Station, a convenience store and RV park between Bondurant and Daniel, Wyo. (Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A wildfire in Wyoming has destroyed over 40 homes, and firefighters have closed a highway while they set their own fires to try to stop the main fire’s spread.

Some of the homes burned Sunday. But sheriff’s officials weren’t immediately able to get close to assess the damage in a subdivision of widely spaced mountain retreats.

As of Wednesday, authorities continued to assess damage in the Hoback Ranches development near Bondurant in western Wyoming. Over 300 people remained evacuated from the area.

Firefighters say they’re taking advantage of favorable conditions to conduct a back-burn near U.S. Highway 189/191. Authorities have closed the highway for the operation, which involves burning away brush to deprive the main fire of fuel.

