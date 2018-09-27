Tropical Storm Kirk expected to drop heavy rain across eastern Caribbean

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ROSEAU, Dominica — Forecasters on Thursday warned of heavy rains and flooding across the eastern Caribbean as Tropical Storm Kirk approached.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe. A tropical storm watch was issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meteorologists said the center of Kirk was expected to pass between Dominica and Martinique early Thursday evening. Officials in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe closed schools as a preventive measure.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that up to 10 inches of rain could fall in parts of Dominica and Martinique. Forecasters said mudslides and flash flooding are possible.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was located about 60 miles east-northeast of Barbados. It was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Meanwhile, forecasters projected Hurricane Rosa will grow to Category 3 force off Mexico’s Pacific Coast, though it’s not expected to threaten land before next week.

Rosa had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was located about 530 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. Forecasters said it was likely to strengthen further at sea, but then weaken to tropical storm force while curving back toward the peninsular early next week.