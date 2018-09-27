Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Prosecutor files charge in Tennessee police shooting of black man

The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 7:36 p.m.
Nashville police officer Andrew Delke leaves after being booked on a homicide charge in the death of Daniel Hambrick, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said in a statement that he requested a warrant to charge officer Andrew Delke in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick. A General Sessions judge found probable cause and signed Delke’s arrest warrant Thursday after a magistrate judge ruled earlier Thursday that there wasn’t enough evidence.
Nashville police officer Andrew Delke leaves after being booked on a homicide charge in the death of Daniel Hambrick, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said in a statement that he requested a warrant to charge officer Andrew Delke in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick. A General Sessions judge found probable cause and signed Delke’s arrest warrant Thursday after a magistrate judge ruled earlier Thursday that there wasn’t enough evidence.
Nashville police officer Andrew Delke leaves after being booked on a homicide charge in the death of Daniel Hambrick, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said in a statement that he requested a warrant to charge officer Andrew Delke in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick. A General Sessions judge found probable cause and signed Delke’s arrest warrant Thursday after a magistrate judge ruled earlier Thursday that there wasn’t enough evidence.
Nashville police officer Andrew Delke leaves after being booked on a homicide charge in the death of Daniel Hambrick, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said in a statement that he requested a warrant to charge officer Andrew Delke in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick. A General Sessions judge found probable cause and signed Delke’s arrest warrant Thursday after a magistrate judge ruled earlier Thursday that there wasn’t enough evidence.

Updated 6 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A white Tennessee police officer was charged with criminal homicide Thursday after surveillance footage appeared to show him chasing a black man and opening fire as the man fled from the officer in July.

And a newly released arrest affidavit says the officer was looking for a reason to stop a white sedan, later mistakenly zeroed in on another car and then killed the armed fleeing man without knowing who he was or whether he was connected to either vehicle.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said Thursday that he requested a warrant to charge officer Andrew Delke in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick. A General Sessions judge found probable cause and signed Delke’s arrest warrant after a magistrate judge ruled earlier Thursday that there wasn’t enough evidence.

The incident reignited questions about policing of Nashville’s black community. The outcry has stirred enough support to place a question on the city’s November ballot about creating a citizen oversight board for the police force.

Delke’s attorney, David Raybin, said Delke is out on $25,000 bail, will plead not guilty and his attorneys plan to “vigorously defend this case and put this matter to a jury.”

The video from a nearby school released last month shows the 25-year-old officer chase and shoot Hambrick on July 26 as Hambrick fled on a sidewalk near an apartment complex.

According to the arrest affidavit presented in court Thursday, Delke was tailing a white sedan while looking for stolen vehicles and known juvenile offenders, but found the car wasn’t stolen. He “continued to follow to see if he could develop a reason to stop the Impala,” and never saw the driver or determined how many people were inside, it says.

Delke turned on his emergency lights as the car pulled onto the interstate, but followed policy and didn’t pursue. Instead, he followed from a distance, the affidavit says. Eventually, Delke lost track of the car and pulled into an apartment parking lot and mistook a different white four-door sedan for the one he was seeking, it says. Several people were in the area as Delke stopped nearby, one of them Hambrick, who began to run, the affidavit says.

Delke chased Hambrick and yelled at him to stop, though the officer didn’t know the fleeing man’s identity, the affidavit says. Delke believed Hambrick may have been connected to the car Delke misidentified, but didn’t know for sure, the affidavit says.

Delke saw a gun in Hambrick’s hand as the chase continued, and Hambrick wouldn’t drop it despite Delke’s instructions, the affidavit says. Delke “stopped, assumed a firing position, and aimed his service weapon,” firing four times, it says. One shot hit Hambrick’s back, another his torso and a third the back of his head. The fourth shot missed him.

Funk said the charging method lets the case be presented in open court as transparently as possible, since grand jury proceedings are secret. The case will be presented to a judge, who will decide whether to send it to a grand jury.

Nashville Mayor David Briley, who announced a comprehensive review of policing procedures when the video was released publicly last month, said he fully supports the police, but officers must account for their actions when they have been accused of misconduct.

“In August, I spoke with Daniel Hambrick’s mother to express my condolences for her loss,” Briley said in a statement. “I assured her that we would show respect for the life of her son, because his life mattered. At that time, Ms. Hambrick asked for justice for Daniel. The District Attorney’s decision to file charges in this case is a necessary step toward that end.”

American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee Executive Director Hedy Weinberg called Delke’s arrest a “crucial first step in setting the wheels of accountability and justice in motion,” while cautioning that Delke must receive due process.

Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson offered condolences to Hambrick’s family. He also said the shooting will impact Delke and his family forever.

Anderson said he respects the justice system in Davidson County and the state.

He said because of Thursday’s action, Delke has been decommissioned, which means he has had to turn over his gun but is working at a desk job and is still getting paid.

Raybin, Delke’s attorney, said the officer was “following the law and his training” and was protecting himself, other officers on the way, and the public.

NAACP Tennessee State Conference President Gloria Sweet-Love said that if Delke is convicted, then real justice will be served.

“When you kill a young black boy, you are killing a young citizen and you are making it difficult for us to live as one,” Sweet-Love said Thursday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me