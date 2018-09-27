Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote Friday on Kavanaugh

The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 8:33 p.m.
Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Updated 5 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Republican senators say the Judiciary Committee plans to vote Friday morning on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second ranking-Republican, had said Thursday that the GOP conference would meet and “see where we are.”

After meeting, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “There will be a vote tomorrow morning.”

Kavanaugh and a woman accusing him of sexual assault, California psychologist Christine Blasey Ford, spent hours testifying Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ford told senators that one night in the summer of 1982, a drunken Kavanaugh forced her down on a bed, groped her and tried to take off her clothes. Kavanaugh, testifying second, forcefully denied the accusation and said he’s never sexually assaulted anyone.

