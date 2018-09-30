Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Off-duty Mississippi state trooper killed in shooting

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, 2:27 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi officials say a state trooper was shot and killed while off-duty, and the suspect has been arrested.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the shooting happened at Hatchie Bottom near the line of Tippah and Alcorn counties.

Troopers and local law enforcement discovered two people early Sunday morning who had been shot: Trooper Kenneth Joshlin “Josh” Smith, a 32-year-old from Walnut and 38-year-old Rickie Dale Vick of Michigan City.

The public safety department says Smith died at the location he was found, while Vick went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say 43-year-old Troy Anthony Eaton of Rienzi is suspected in the shootings and surrendered to law enforcement.

The Department of Public Safety provided no additional details. It wasn’t immediately clear if Eaton has an attorney.

