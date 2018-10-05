Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Man gets 6 years for putting meth in mother-in-law's coffee

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 1:06 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

PAMPLIN, Va. — A Virginia man accused of trying to kill his mother-in-law by putting methamphetamine in her coffee has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The News & Advance reports 56-year-old Jack David Price was sentenced Thursday after reaching a plea deal. Prosecutors dropped an attempted first-degree murder charge in exchange for Price pleading guilty to altering food, drink or drugs and other offenses.

Prosecutors say Price’s 95-year-old mother-in-law, Ester Price, was admitted to a hospital last year showing signs of meth in her system.

Her granddaughter told authorities she believed her stepfather, Jack Price, was trying to kill her grandmother. Investigators learned he had said he’d put meth in her coffee and Ester Price told authorities that he brought her coffee, an unusual gesture, the day she became ill.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me