Florida store owner: Don't warm urine in my microwave
Updated 6 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida gas station owner has placed a sign in his store asking customers not to warm urine in the microwave.
Parul Patel says he's become "sick and tired" of people walking into his BP gas station and On the Fly convenience store in Jacksonville to warm their containers of urine. The store is within walking distance of two labs, though one says it doesn't collect samples for drug tests.
Happy Friday! In case you missed it, there's a microwave in Jacksonville with a sign asking you not to use it for urine. @FCN2go 'Don't microwave your pee,' Jacksonville gas station owner's bizarre request https://t.co/ihHGQqJ4Z2 (Via FCN) pic.twitter.com/UTeAjrn8YR— Eric Alvarez (@FCNEric) October 5, 2018
Patel tells First Coast News the people "walk in off the street, microwave their urine containers then leave."
Warming urine from someone who hasn't taken drugs is seen by some as a way to help pass a drug test.
Florida Gas Station Owner Warns People Not to Microwave Their Urine in His Store https://t.co/x0h7AolRpu pic.twitter.com/WCIMZJtG7Y— KTLA 5 Morning News (@KTLAMorningNews) October 5, 2018
Patal says a woman became aggressive a few months ago when he asked her not to warm urine. She asked to see a sign that says it's not for that purpose. So he made one.