Man finds 4-month-old $1 million lottery ticket in wallet

It’s said a woman’s purse contains a treasure trove of stuff. But sometimes a man’s wallet can hold $1 million.

A Connecticut man was cleaning out his wallet when he happened to find an old Powerball ticket — one he bought four months earlier.

Charles Dudley of Redding, Conn., decided to check over the numbers on the Connecticut Lottery site and found it was a winner.

Lucky thing he found it: In 23 days, the deadline to claim the May 2 $1,000,000 prize would have expired.

“I had stopped for ice cream at the (Georgetown) Shell station that day,” Dudley told Lottery officials. “While I was there, I got a Powerball Quick Pick, put it in my wallet, and then forgot about it.”

After find the ticket stuck in between some old receipts, Dudley said he checked the numbers on Connecticut Lottery website. He found his ticket matched the first five numbers drawn, missing only the Powerball number.

“It didn’t feel real, though, until I checked the location of where the ticket was sold. It was where I bought my ticket,” he said.

So, guys, check through that wallet — you never know what’s in there.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.