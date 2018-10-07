Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Trump re-election site selling 'Stand Up for America' jerseys

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
A website for the re-election of President Donald Trump is selling a football-style jersey for $99.
Updated 2 hours ago

Need a Trump 45 football jersey for your next Pittsburgh Steelers game or tailgate?

A website for the re-election of President Donald Trump is hawking a football-style jersey for $99. The site is a joint effort between Trump For President Inc. and the Republican National Committee.

The jerseys come in both men’s and women’s sizes and feature “Trump” across the back, “Stand Up for America” embroidered on the front and the number 45. Trump is the 45th president of the U.S.

The jerseys are red with white highlights and the number 45 is blue.

According to the New York Post , the jerseys were introduced on Sept. 7, a day after the NFL’s season began and Colin Kaepernick debuted as the face of a Nike ad campaign.

A Trump campaign spokesman told the newspaper that sales have been “brisk.”

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

