World

Man sues Disney, says false arrest during marriage proposal

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, 8:09 p.m.
The Blue Angels, the Navy’s legendary flight performance squadron, fly in formation over Cinderella Castle and the ‘Partners’ statue at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Bay Lake, Fla.
The Blue Angels, the Navy's legendary flight performance squadron, fly in formation over Cinderella Castle and the 'Partners' statue at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Bay Lake, Fla.

ORLANDO — A New York man who was arrested for getting into an altercation with a Walt Disney World worker just moments before he planned to propose to his fiance is suing the theme park resort, claiming he never touched the employee.

Marc Rubin filed the lawsuit last month in state court in Orlando alleging false arrest.

The lawsuit says Rubin was scouting out a location in front of Cinderella’s Castle in the Magic Kingdom to propose to his future wife three years ago. A Disney employee asked him to move back from the parade route.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Disney worker told deputies that Rubin screamed and grabbed her, something he denies.

Rubin pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was fined $100 plus court costs.

