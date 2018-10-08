Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Animal welfare workers save 71 beagles crammed in small Pa. home

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Animal welfare workers say 71 beagles have been removed from “deplorable conditions” in a Pennsylvania home.
Animal welfare workers say 71 beagles have been removed from “deplorable conditions” in a Pennsylvania home.

Updated 3 hours ago

ALLENTOWN — Animal welfare workers say 71 beagles have been removed from “deplorable conditions” in a Pennsylvania home.

Barbara Morgan, an officer with the Lehigh County Humane Society, tells the Morning Call she expects to file charges against the owner of the home near Allentown where the dogs were discovered.

Many of the dogs were sickly and underweight. Two were found dead.

Staffers were called to the home over noise complaints.

Morgan tells WFMZ-TV she’d never seen so many dogs squeezed into such a small space.

The Lehigh County Humane Society says in a Facebook posting the dogs are being evaluated and information on adoption will be available in coming days. Until then, they are in need of donations to help care for them, including wet food, towels, sheets and leashes.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me