World

In Virginia, kids over 12 can be jailed for trick-or-treating

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 5 hours ago

If you’ve ever handed out treats to eager trick-or-treaters, you’ve doubtless run into a kid who seems just a bit too old to be ringing your doorbell.

Some towns in the Hampton Roads area in Virginia appear to have solved that problem: jail time for offenders.

Community guidelines posted on HRScene lay out the law.

In Chesapeake, the law states, “If any person over the age of 12 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as ‘trick or treat’ or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both.”

Seems to be a rather harsh punishment for a 13-year-old just wanting a Snickers.

Chesapeake isn’t alone. In Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk it’s against the law for anyone older than 12 to trick or treat. In Newport News and Norfolk, they can be found guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor. However, that penalty would only involve a fine.

Of course, that’s the law that’s on the books. But it doesn’t mean police will be cuffing everyone over 12 that’s in costume.

The Chesapeake’s own website states that “Chesapeake Police staff will focus on making sure the evening is safe for everyone, not actively seeking out violations of the time or age limits. For example, a thirteen-year-old safely trick or treating with a younger sibling is not going to have any issues.”

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

