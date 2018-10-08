Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Pickup truck lands on top of car in Arizona, no one hurt

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
Firefighters in Prescott, Ariz., said nobody was hurt after a pickup truck was hit by another car, went flying through the air and then landed on a third vehicle.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Authorities say a pickup truck landed on top of a car after the truck was hit by another vehicle and went flying through the air. The car was crushed but no one was hurt.

Firefighters in the small city of Prescott north of Phoenix say it was amazing that the two people in the car and the woman driving the pickup were not hurt after the crash Sunday night.

Prescott Fire Department spokesman E. Conrad Jackson said Monday that the pickup truck driver was hit by a truck that came alongside her vehicle.

The impact sent the pickup soaring and it landed on the car.

Jackson says the truck driver who caused the crash fled.

The occupants of the pickup truck and the car were wearing seatbelts.

