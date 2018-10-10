Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Melania Trump: Women accusing men should 'show the evidence'

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
First lady Melania Trump talks to media as she visits the ancient statue of Sphinx, with the body of a lion and a human head, at the historic Giza Pyramids site near Cairo, Egypt on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump talks to media as she visits the ancient statue of Sphinx, with the body of a lion and a human head, at the historic Giza Pyramids site near Cairo, Egypt on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump reaches for her hat as she pauses for media during a visit to the historical Giza Pyramids site near Cairo, Egypt on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump reaches for her hat as she pauses for media during a visit to the historical Giza Pyramids site near Cairo, Egypt on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Updated 6 hours ago

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump says women who make accusations of sexual abuse “need to be heard” and supported, but so do men.

She says when there are accusations there needs to be “really hard evidence” and accusers should “show the evidence.”

Mrs. Trump was interviewed on her Kenya trip by ABC, which aired portions Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” Asked whether she supports the MeToo movement. Mrs. Trump said, “I support the women, and they need to be heard. We need to support them. And, you know, also men, not just women.”

President Donald Trump, accused of sexual assault by numerous women over the years, has said it’s “a scary time” for men facing allegations from years ago, as with Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh denied those, as has Trump.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me