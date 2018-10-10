University offers 'Trumpaganda' journalism class

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will be diving into how President Trump and his administration engage with the media.

“Trumpaganda — The War on Facts, Press and Democracy” is an eight week class starting this month taught by Mira Sotirovic, an associate professor in Media.

According to the class description , “this course examines the Trump administration’s disinformation campaign, its ‘running war’ with the mainstream news media, and their implications for American democracy and a free press.”

The description continues, “As a candidate, Trump employed the most common propaganda device, name-calling, to define, degrade, discredit and destroy his primary opponents as well as the “fake” news media,”

Sotirovic told the student newspaper, The Daily Illini , that “propaganda is effective only if it is concealed and camouflaged as something else, such as news, advertisements or PR releases, and it is critical to learn how to detect propaganda and recognize propagandistic features of any communication, including presidential.”

