World Mental Health Day continues focus on illnesses decades in
Updated 10 hours ago
Every Oct. 10, a sometimes dark subject is brought to light.
World Mental Health Day brings focus mental illnesses, which affect one in five people in the United States, as many as 44.7 million in 2016, per the National Institue of Mental Health.
TODAY IS WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY - Let's make #WorldMentalHealthDay top trending. Share your thoughts on mental health. Attention on social media can lead to more awareness and give #mentalhealth higher priority worldwide. Feel free to use our material when sharing the message <3 pic.twitter.com/YRkHN7Xpd5— WorldMentalHealthDay (@WMHDay) October 10, 2018
This is what it feels like to have depression https://t.co/IxOzimQmkn #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/z7NVn0Rzmh— CNN (@CNN) October 10, 2018
The day was started in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health as an annual activity of then Deputy Secretary General Richard Hunter, according to the federation's website.
The federation has used a theme for each year's World Mental Health Day, with this year's theme being "Young People and Mental Health in a Changing World."
Locally, resources like UPMC's resolve Crisis Services exist to help those in need at any time. The site is located at 333 North Braddock Ave. in the Pittsburgh's East End. Their phone number is 1-888-7-YOU-CAN (796-8226). On a national level, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for immediate support or intervention. The Crisis Text Line, reached by texting START to 741 741, will put individuals in touch with trained counselors.
Mental health matters. For #WorldMentalHealthDay , we've put together playlists of resources to help you learn more about anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. https://t.co/4zAyC0xEnO pic.twitter.com/RqO62eQfBU— YouTube (@YouTube) October 10, 2018
It is okay to not be okay. It is okay to cry. It is okay to talk about mental health. It is okay to seek help and it is okay to be the person who gives help and support. #WorldMentalHealthDay #EndTheStigma #LetsTalkAboutMentalHealth pic.twitter.com/n4MPllhNTe— Alternative Press (@AltPress) October 10, 2018
