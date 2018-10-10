Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

World Mental Health Day continues focus on illnesses decades in

Zach Brendza | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 1:24 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Every Oct. 10, a sometimes dark subject is brought to light.

World Mental Health Day brings focus mental illnesses, which affect one in five people in the United States, as many as 44.7 million in 2016, per the National Institue of Mental Health.

The day was started in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health as an annual activity of then Deputy Secretary General Richard Hunter, according to the federation's website.

The federation has used a theme for each year's World Mental Health Day, with this year's theme being "Young People and Mental Health in a Changing World."

Locally, resources like UPMC's resolve Crisis Services exist to help those in need at any time. The site is located at 333 North Braddock Ave. in the Pittsburgh's East End. Their phone number is 1-888-7-YOU-CAN (796-8226). On a national level, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for immediate support or intervention. The Crisis Text Line, reached by texting START to 741 741, will put individuals in touch with trained counselors.

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

