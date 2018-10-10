Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Israel defends actions against U.S. student in detention

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
This undated photo provided by Alqasem family shows Lara Alqasem, a 22-year-old American graduate student with Palestinian grandparents, who landed at Ben-Gurion Airport Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, with a valid student visa. But she was barred from entering the country and ordered deported, based on suspicions that she supports the BDS boycott movement. An Israeli court ordered that she remain in custody while she appeals. The weeklong detention is the longest anyone has been held in a boycott-related case. (Alqasem family via AP)
Updated 9 hours ago

JERUSALEM — An Israeli Cabinet minister is defending Israel’s handling of the case of an American graduate student who has been held in detention for the past week at Israel’s international airport over suspicions that she supports a Palestinian-led boycott campaign against the Jewish state.

Lara Alqasem, a 22-year-old American citizen with Palestinian grandparents, landed at Ben-Gurion Airport last week with a valid student visa. But she was barred from entering the country and ordered deported, based on suspicions that she supports the boycott movement.

Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan says Israel will do “whatever we believe that is right” for the country’s security.

Erdan spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. He says Israel has the right to decide who enters its borders.

The case has drawn international criticism.

