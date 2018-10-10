Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Agency: U.S. home heating bills could be slightly higher this winter

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
A Nest Learning Thermostat being installed. The thermostat can lower heating and cooling bills by up to 20 percent.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Updated 5 hours ago

U.S. home heating bills will likely be slightly higher this winter, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday .

Most U.S. households can expect higher heating expenditures this winter — October through March — compared with last winter, according to the EIA’s Winter Fuels Outlook.

The agency based its projections on higher prices for heating fuels, since temperatures are expected to be similar to last winter in much of the country.

Projections of heating demand are based on the most recent temperature forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA’s forecast anticipates that the 2018-2019 winter will be 1 percent colder than last winter, which is close to the average of the previous 10 winters.

Expenditures for Midwest households using propane as their primary heating source are expected to decline because the Midwest, the region with the highest concentration of propane heating, is the only region expected to have warmer weather this winter, the EIA said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

