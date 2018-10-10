Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Owner of truck company involved in hockey bus crash charged

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 7:54 p.m.
On Sunday, September 9, 2018, Humboldt Broncos Jr A hockey players, along with head coach Nathan Oystrick, assistant coach Scott Barney and athletic therapist Tyrol “Skip” Deegs travelled to pay their respect at the site of the April 6 crash.
Emergency services gather near the scene of a bus crash carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, near Nipawin, Canada, Friday April 6, 2018. A crash between a transport truck and a bus carrying a junior hockey team in Western Canada, left 16 people dead and others seriously injured, Canadian police said late Friday
EDMONTON, Alberta — The owner of a Canadian trucking company involved in the fatal hockey team bus crash that killed 16 people has been charged.

Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason said Wednesday that Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking is charged with non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations over a six-month period.

Thirteen people were also injured when a semi-trailer and the Humboldt Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who was driving the semi unit, was charged earlier this year with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Officials with Alberta Transportation say eight charges have been laid against the trucking company owner. The charges include failure to maintain logs for drivers’ hours of service, failure to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations, having more than one daily log for any day and failure to have or follow a written safety program.

Singh declined comment.

Singh’s first court appearance is Nov. 9 in Calgary.

The maximum penalty for a federal hours of service failing is the equivalent of $3,800 per charge in U.S. dollars, while the provincial charge carries a $237 penalty. A court can, however, use discretion to impose a penalty up to $1,500.

Alberta Transportation said Adesh Deol Trucking remains suspended.

Among those killed in the crash was 20-year-old Jaxon Joseph, the son of former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chris Joseph.

