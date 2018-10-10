Flash floods kill at least 10 people on Mallorca

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MADRID — Severe storms have killed at least 10 people and left a trail of damage on the Spanish island of Mallorca, officials said on Wednesday.

Two British tourists were among those killed when devastating torrential rains began deluging the popular island late Tuesday, the Civil Guard said.

Three people were rescued by emergency services on Wednesday afternoon after taking refuge in an old train station.

One child remained missing late Wednesday.

Many roads were impassable, and electricity and water supplies have been affected, especially on the eastern side of island.

The situation was particularly dramatic for the 8,000 residents of the community of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, about 37 miles from the capital, Palma. Footage showed houses inundated with water and cars swept away as roads turned into rivers.

The two Britons died when the taxi they were in was engulfed in a flash flood on the eastern side of the island. The driver is reportedly still missing.

In Sant Llorenc, the former mayor of the town of Arta, Rafel Gili, 71, died. A woman and an 83-year-old man were surprised by the water in their houses, also in Sant Llorenc. Their bodies were recovered during the night.

More dead were discovered in S’Illot, Arta and Sant Llorenc, the emergency services tweeted.

Some 400 rescuers were deployed to come to the aid of affected communities, including 120 members of the Spanish military.

A fireman working in the affected areas overnight told dpa that people were sitting in trees and on roofs. “Access with the fire engine was difficult, so we had to make several attempts to reach the people,” he said.

Dozens of homes had to be evacuated, and 200 people spent the night in sports halls in the town of Manacor.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal, a native of Mallorca, wrote of a “sad day” on Twitter and offered his help. One of his sports facilities in Manacor was used as a shelter.