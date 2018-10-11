Men taking selfies at gun range banned for life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A shooting range in Texas has banned a man and his friend after he took some dangerous photos.

Top Gun Range in Houston posted video to Facebook of the incident showing the man taking a photo of himself with the gun and then taking another photo of him pointing the gun at the other man’s face.

The gun was not loaded, but basic rules of gun safety say not to point a gun at anything you don’t want to destroy, and always assume the gun you are handling is loaded.

As the man in video waves the gun around freely, a safety person at the range steps in and pushes the gun down. He then told the men to leave. The manager said that the men were told that handling the guns in this manner was unsafe and that they were banned for life.

Top Gun manager Kyle Harrison told FOX 26 in Houston that he posted the video to Facebook as a learning tool, but it’s now gone viral.

Top Gun Range posted this with the video on Facebook:

“Great job from our Range Safety Officer in stopping and addressing a safety violation on the range.

“The former customer brought in his own weapon for him and his friend to shoot. They were given a safety brief and still broke range rules once they went out to shoot. After they were promptly removed from the range, we covered which rules they broke and then banned them for life from the range.

“We take safety very seriously here at Top Gun Range, and we pride ourselves in having the best staff in Texas.”

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.