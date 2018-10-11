Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Men taking selfies at gun range banned for life

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
Top Gun Range in Houston posted a video to Facebook showing a man taking a photo of himself with a gun and then taking another photo of him pointing the gun at his friend’s face.
Top Gun Range in Houston posted a video to Facebook showing a man taking a photo of himself with a gun and then taking another photo of him pointing the gun at his friend’s face.

Updated 37 minutes ago

A shooting range in Texas has banned a man and his friend after he took some dangerous photos.

Top Gun Range in Houston posted video to Facebook of the incident showing the man taking a photo of himself with the gun and then taking another photo of him pointing the gun at the other man’s face.

The gun was not loaded, but basic rules of gun safety say not to point a gun at anything you don’t want to destroy, and always assume the gun you are handling is loaded.

As the man in video waves the gun around freely, a safety person at the range steps in and pushes the gun down. He then told the men to leave. The manager said that the men were told that handling the guns in this manner was unsafe and that they were banned for life.

Top Gun manager Kyle Harrison told FOX 26 in Houston that he posted the video to Facebook as a learning tool, but it’s now gone viral.

Top Gun Range posted this with the video on Facebook:

“Great job from our Range Safety Officer in stopping and addressing a safety violation on the range.

“The former customer brought in his own weapon for him and his friend to shoot. They were given a safety brief and still broke range rules once they went out to shoot. After they were promptly removed from the range, we covered which rules they broke and then banned them for life from the range.

“We take safety very seriously here at Top Gun Range, and we pride ourselves in having the best staff in Texas.”

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me