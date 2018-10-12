Pope Francis accepts resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in two major sexual abuse and cover-up scandals and lost the support of many in his flock.

Wuerl, who turns 78 in November and previously served as bishop of the Pittsburgh diocese, becomes the most prominent head to roll in the sexual abuse scandal roiling the Catholic Church after his predecessor as Washington archbishop, Theodore McCarrick, was forced to resign as cardinal over allegations he sexually abused at least two minors and adult seminarians.

A Vatican statement Friday said Francis had accepted Wuerl’s resignation but named no immediate replacement. The decision came after months in which Wuerl initially downplayed the scandal, insisted on his own good record, but then progressively came to the conclusion that he could no longer lead the archdiocese.

Wuerl’s name was mentioned 169 times in a grand jury report that detailed 70 years of abuse by church officials in Pennsylvania. The report was critical of Wuerl’s handling of allegations while he was bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, from 1988 to 2006.

Wuerl was not among the 301 “predator priests” named in the report. The report detailed occasions when Wuerl intervened to stop priests accused of abuse but also times where Wuerl transferred those priests to other parishes.