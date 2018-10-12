Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

School bus drives into pool after collision with car

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
A Florida school bus plowed through a fence and into a backyard pool after a collision, but no one on board was hurt.
Orange County Fire Rescue
A Florida school bus plowed through a fence and into a backyard pool after a collision, but no one on board was hurt.
A Florida school bus plowed through a fence and into a backyard pool after a collision, but no one on board was hurt.
Orange County Fire Rescue
A Florida school bus plowed through a fence and into a backyard pool after a collision, but no one on board was hurt.

Updated 3 hours ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida school bus plowed through a fence and into a backyard pool after a collision, but no one on board was hurt.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that nine students and the driver were onboard Friday morning when a car pulled in front of the bus.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes says the bus driver swerved to avoid the car, but clipped it. The bus went through a yard and the front end went into the pool with the back teetering on the edge.

The car driver suffered minor injuries.

Montes said the crash remains under investigation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me