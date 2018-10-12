Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Federal jury convicts suspended West Virginia justice on 11 of 22 charges

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry emerges from the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse for a lunch break amidst closing remarks to a federal jury during his criminal trial on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 in Charleston, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A federal jury has convicted a suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice of some charges at his criminal trial, found him not guilty of others and deadlocked on one count.

The jury announced the verdict Friday for suspended Justice Allen Loughry in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

News outlets report he was found guilty of 11 counts, not guilty of 10. Sentencing is Jan. 16.

Most of the charges involved allegations he used a state vehicle and gas card for personal use.

The 48-year-old Loughry was replaced as chief justice in February and was suspended from his seat earlier this year.

The state House of Delegates impeached Loughry and three other justices in August over questions involving lavish office renovations that evolved into accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty. Loughry still faces an impeachment trial.

