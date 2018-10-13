Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

No one hits Mega Millions; jackpot rolls over

The Associated Press | Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
Mike Bostic, left, smiles as he is handed a lottery ticket by owner Kewal Sachdev at Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. The California Lottery says one lucky person won the Mega Millions lottery. The state lottery’s verified Twitter feed says the winning ticket, worth more than $500 million, was sold at Ernie’s Liquors. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Updated 2 hours ago

No one won the $548 million jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. That means the estimated jackpot climbs to $654 million, which would be the fourth-largest prize in U.S. history. The next drawing will be Tuesday.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

8. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

9. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (one ticket, California)

10. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

