Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Georgia senator David Perdue accused of briefly snatching student's phone

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech political group said Sen. David Perdue snatched a phone from a student who was video recording while asking the Republican lawmaker a question about Georgia’s governor’s race.

Young Democratic Socialists of America’s Georgia Tech chapter posted video from the phone on social media after the incident Saturday during Perdue’s visit to campus. The student was trying to ask Perdue about allegations that Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is working to suppress minority votes, a YDSA news release said.

Perdue snatched the phone and held it briefly behind his back, the release said. It was soon returned to the student.

“Perdue would have been within his legal rights to simply walk away or decline the question,” the YDSA said. “But instead, he forcibly, suddenly, and violently took their phone without justification or provocation.”

In a statement, a Perdue spokesperson said the senator had spent hours meeting with members of the public and thought he was being asked to take a picture, so he grabbed the phone to take a selfie. Perdue returned the phone upon realizing the student didn’t want a photo, the statement said.

YDSA of Georgia Tech said the unidentified student is considering filing a police report with Georgia Tech police.

One of the chapter’s leaders, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, acknowledged the student had asked for a picture with Perdue. However, he said the student clearly declined to hand over his phone and that Perdue grabbed it only after the student began questioning and recording.

On the posted 30-second video, the student is heard asking “So, how can you endorse a candidate….” Before he finishes, Perdue says, “No, I’m not doing that.” The screen goes black for a moment — YDSA says Perdue may have inadvertently stopped and restarted the recording when he grabbed the phone.

The action picks up again with the phone in wild motion, capturing upside down and sideways images of trees and sidewalks and people as the student says, “You stole my property” and “Give me my phone back, Senator,” while Perdue can be heard saying, “You wanted a picture? I’m going to give you a picture.”

A few seconds later, he gives the phone back.

The incident gained publicity as early voting for the Nov. 6 election was ramping up and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams and her supporters assert that Kemp is effectively suppressing minority and women voters in his role as secretary of state.

Kemp says he’s been following the law and calls those allegations a “manufactured … crisis” and a “publicity stunt.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me