Cracker Barrel forced to recall killer pineapples
Updated 3 hours ago
Those Driftwood Pineapples can be nasty.
It’s the reason the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall of the decorative item sold that was sold at Cracker Barrel.
According to the recall notice, the $40 wooden pineapple is “shaped from tan driftwood spikes, have spiked, (and have) galvanized metal leaves at the top.” It’s those metal leaves that do some serious damage.
The recall notice reports that Cracker Barrel has received two reports of consumers cutting their fingers on the metal leaves, which resulted in “one injury that required stitches.”
The notice urges consumers to stop using the recalled pineapples “immediately.”
Put the pineapple down, ma’am. And return it to any Cracker Barrel store for a full refund .
The decoration was sold at Cracker Barrel stores and on the store’s website from June through August 2018.
Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.