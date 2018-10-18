Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Florida to bend voting rules in counties hit by hurricane

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
In this Oct. 14, 2018 photo clay pots are scattered in what used to be Dena Frost's pottery business along the main highway through Mexico Beach, Fla. Hurricane Michael devastated the small beach community of about 1,000 people. It wrecked the mayor's hardware store and the only grocery store in town. It splintered beachfront condos and smashed the inn where tourists have stayed for four decades. It reduced seafood restaurants to rubble and literally broke the bank. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida is going to bend some of the voting rules for voters living in counties hammered by Hurricane Michael.

The administration of Gov. Rick Scott announced Thursday that eight counties in Florida’s Panhandle can start and end early voting beyond existing deadlines. Normally, early voting is supposed end the weekend before the election.

Additionally, the state is going to make it easier for people displaced by the storm to receive and send ballots by mail.

Hurricane Michael roared ashore last week and left a trail of ruin for 80 miles, from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia state line.

Under Florida law, Scott could have postponed the election beyond Nov. 6, but there’s is an open legal question on whether that authority would extend to federal races.

