World

Wendy's employee fired for putting 'Chubby' on customer's order

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 12:33 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

If "quality is their recipe," as their slogan suggests, perhaps they need to add customer service to the mix.

A Wendy's employee in Gastonia, N.C., was fired for some questionable behavior when it came to a customer.

Jimmy Shue told WBTV he felt "embarrassed," "humiliated" and "hurt" when he saw his name was written — and called out in the restaurant — as "Chubby."

"He was hesitant to even say 'Chubby' but he did and I told him, 'That's not my name but that's my order,' and I grabbed the order and started to walk out because I was mad," Shue told WFMY.

Carolina Restaurant Group, which owns that location, apologized in a statement and said the employee who wrote "Chubby" has been fired.

Shue told WBTV he said his name clearly and he believed the employee was making fun of his weight, which he says he is uncomfortable with.

"I don't want people with disabilities or other ailments to be discriminated against or made fun of because it's just not right," Shue said.

