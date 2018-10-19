Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police: Man beats ex-wife, drowns Chihuahua in backyard pool

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 10:48 a.m.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Police say a Florida man drowned a disabled Chihuahua while fighting with his ex-wife by tossing the dog into a backyard swimming pool.

Pembroke Pines police say 40-year-old Juan Manuel Gonzalez also grabbed the woman by the face and cut her lip Thursday night.

Police say Gonzalez reportedly said “you can’t swim but you’re going to learn tonight,” just before throwing the dog in the pool.

The police report didn’t describe the dog’s disability. The woman, who is pregnant, said she could hear the dog crying in the water.

The SunSentinel reports that Gonzalez denied hurting his ex-wife, but admitted throwing the dog in the pool.

Police named Gonzalez the “primary” aggressor and arrested him on domestic violence and animal cruelty charges. It’s not known whether he has a lawyer.

