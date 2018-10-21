Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Coal mine accident in eastern China leaves 22 trapped

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
BEIJING — Twenty-two people are trapped in a coal mine in China after a rock burst destroyed part of a mining tunnel.

The official Xinhua News Agency says the spontaneous fracturing of rock — a kind of earthquake induced by excavation — took place around 11 p.m. Saturday in eastern Shandong province.

More than 300 people were working inside the mine at the time. Most have now been successfully lifted to safety while 22 remain stuck underground.

An official with the Shandong Coal Mine Safety Supervision Bureau said the incident “has nothing to do with workers’ operations.”

The official, surnamed Tian, says nearly 140 rescuers have been dispatched.

Xinhua says about 100 meters (328 feet) of a roadway within the mine is also damaged.

