Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

London imam's conviction for supporting terror is upheld

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 7:24 p.m.
Mustafa Kamel Mustafa
Mustafa Kamel Mustafa

Updated 3 hours ago

NEW YORK — A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld the conviction and life prison sentence given to a London imam for supporting terrorism.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said there was overwhelming evidence against Mustafa Kamel Mustafa, 60.

The court also ruled that Mustafa’s 2012 extradition to the U.S. from England didn’t come with conditions preventing his incarceration at the Supermax prison in Florence, Colo.

Mustafa is missing both hands. His lawyers said he belongs at a prison better suited to people with disabilities.

A lawyer for Mustafa did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Mustafa was convicted in 2014 of ensuring there were satellite communications for kidnappers during a 1998 attack that killed four tourists in Yemen, of supporting plans to open an al-Qaida training camp in Bly, Ore., and sending someone to an Afghanistan training camp.

In the 1990s, he led London’s Finsbury Park Mosque, reportedly attended by Sept. 11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui and shoe bomber Richard Reid. Mustafa denied meeting them. At trial, he was referred to by his alias, Abu Hamza al-Masri.

The 2nd Circuit said it found no reason to reject rulings made by the trial judge regarding evidence offered by prosecutors.

“First, audio and video recordings of Mustafa encouraging religious violence, justifying the kidnapping and enslavement of non-Muslims, praising Osama bin Laden, and applauding murderous al-Qaida attacks in and outside the United States were probative of Mustafa’s culpable intent in engaging in the charged crimes,” the three-judge appeals panel wrote.

“Second, evidence of terrorist literature and military equipment seized from Mustafa’s London residence and the Finsbury Park Mosque that he led was also probative of Mustafa’s intent to support terrorism and to do so through violence,” they added.

The judges rejected Mustafa’s argument that he should have been permitted to testify that years of solitary confinement explained his poor memory and difficulty at expressing himself from the witness stand.

They noted that the trial judge let him testify that he had not spoken to more than one person at a time during over a decade of confinement and that his imprisonment had negatively affected his memory.

The 2nd Circuit also was not particularly critical of the fact that jurors were told about his earlier convictions in England for soliciting murder. During oral arguments this year, two appeals judges were critical of the fact.

But, in the ruling, the panel noted that the government was trying to impeach Mustafa’s claims that he was a peacemaker rather than a terrorist.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me