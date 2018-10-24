1 winning ticket sold in $1.6B Mega Millions drawing; Pa. gets $1M winner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Someone is waking up a billionaire this morning.

A single winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket was sold in South Carolina, according to a statement from the Mega Millions lottery.

The $1.6 billion jackpot—with a $913 million cash value—is the largest in U.S. history. The jackpot had been building since July 24.

Suspense lingered Wednesday morning as states reported local results. Mega Millions has since confirmed that the ticket sold in South Carolina, as indicated by a chart posted to the South Carolina Education Lottery website, is the only jackpot winner nationwide.

The jackpot winner must match all five balls, plus the Megaball.

The winning numbers for the Oct. 23 drawing were: 5-28-62-65-70 on the white balls, with a gold Megaball, 5.

Smaller prizes will be handed out in several states, including Pennsylvania, where one lucky ticket holder won one of 36 $1 million second prizes for matching the five white balls.

You may not be a billionaire, or even a millionaire, but check your ticket anyway: There were 15,750,013 winning tickets Tuesday night, in addition to the jackpot winner, according to Mega Millions.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 26. The jackpot is currently $40 million.

