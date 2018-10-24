Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
1 winning ticket sold in $1.6B Mega Millions drawing; Pa. gets $1M winner
World

1 winning ticket sold in $1.6B Mega Millions drawing; Pa. gets $1M winner

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 4:54 a.m.
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: A man walks past a newsstand with advertisements for the Mega Millions lottery, October 23, 2018 in New York City. The $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize to be drawn Tuesday night is set to be the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: A man walks past a newsstand with advertisements for the Mega Millions lottery, October 23, 2018 in New York City. The $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize to be drawn Tuesday night is set to be the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Updated 3 hours ago

Someone is waking up a billionaire this morning.

A single winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket was sold in South Carolina, according to a statement from the Mega Millions lottery.

The $1.6 billion jackpot—with a $913 million cash value—is the largest in U.S. history. The jackpot had been building since July 24.

Suspense lingered Wednesday morning as states reported local results. Mega Millions has since confirmed that the ticket sold in South Carolina, as indicated by a chart posted to the South Carolina Education Lottery website, is the only jackpot winner nationwide.

The jackpot winner must match all five balls, plus the Megaball.

The winning numbers for the Oct. 23 drawing were: 5-28-62-65-70 on the white balls, with a gold Megaball, 5.

Smaller prizes will be handed out in several states, including Pennsylvania, where one lucky ticket holder won one of 36 $1 million second prizes for matching the five white balls.

You may not be a billionaire, or even a millionaire, but check your ticket anyway: There were 15,750,013 winning tickets Tuesday night, in addition to the jackpot winner, according to Mega Millions.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 26. The jackpot is currently $40 million.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me