Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

No Powerball winner as jackpot grows to $750M

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 5:33 a.m.
Ben Margot/AP

Updated 1 hour ago

If you missed your shot at a billion dollar payday earlier this week, there’s still a chance to strike it rich: The Powerball jackpot grew to $750 million Thursday after no one won the Wednesday night drawing.

The winning numbers for Oct. 24 were 3-21-45-53-56, with a Powerball, 22, and a power play multiplier of 2.

The historic Powerball jackpot has a cash value of $428.6 million. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27.

Suspense over the Mega Millions Jackpot drawing lingered Wednesday as states reported local results. It was later confirmed that one winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The $1.537 billion jackpot — with a $878 million cash value — was just shy of the largest in U.S. history. A jackpot won in January 2016 holds the record at $1.586 billion.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me