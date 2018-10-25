No Powerball winner as jackpot grows to $750M

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you missed your shot at a billion dollar payday earlier this week, there’s still a chance to strike it rich: The Powerball jackpot grew to $750 million Thursday after no one won the Wednesday night drawing.

The winning numbers for Oct. 24 were 3-21-45-53-56, with a Powerball, 22, and a power play multiplier of 2.

The historic Powerball jackpot has a cash value of $428.6 million. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27.

Suspense over the Mega Millions Jackpot drawing lingered Wednesday as states reported local results. It was later confirmed that one winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The $1.537 billion jackpot — with a $878 million cash value — was just shy of the largest in U.S. history. A jackpot won in January 2016 holds the record at $1.586 billion.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.