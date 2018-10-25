Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Scientists find tiny baby octopus floating on Hawaii trash

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
This Aug. 1, 2018 photo provided by the National Park Service shows a baby octopus next to a woman's finger inside a plastic container at Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park in waters off Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Ashley Pugh/National Park Service/AP
Ashley Pugh/National Park Service/AP
Sallie Beavers/National Park Service/AP
HONOLULU — Hawaii scientists found two tiny baby octopuses floating on plastic trash they were cleaning up as they monitored coral reefs.

Marine ecologist Sallie Beavers of Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park said Wednesday that the octopuses were the size of green peas.

She believes they were likely either day octopus or night octopus, both species commonly found off Hawaii. They can grow to 12 pounds as adults, with arm spans of 3 feet.

Scientists found them months ago, but the U.S. Interior Department highlighted them this week when it posted a photo of one on social media.

Octopus babies hide under logs and other floating debris until they’re a few months old.

Beavers says one squirted a tiny bit of ink when they released it in the ocean.

