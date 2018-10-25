Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

UK police hunt shoplifter who looks like David Schwimmer

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
In this undated photo released Wednesday Oct. 24, 2018, by Britain’s Blackpool Police, showing an alleged thief bearing a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by actor David Schwimmer on the TV show “Friends.” (Blackpool Police via AP)
LONDON — British police are hunting a shoplifter who bears a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer on the TV show “Friends.”

Facebook users noticed the similarity when police posted surveillance-camera footage of a man carrying a carton of cans from a restaurant in Blackpool, northwest England.

The actor responded with a Twitter video that showed him scuttling furtively through a convenience store clutching a carton of beer.

Schwimmer wrote: “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York.” He wished police well with the investigation.

Lancashire Police later confirmed that “David Schwimmer was in America on this date.”

Britain’s Daily Star newspaper ran a story about Schwimmer’s lookalike under the headline “I’ll Beer There for You,” a play on lyrics from the “Friends” theme.

