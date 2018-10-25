Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

GOP's Chuck Grassley asks for probe of Brett Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick, Michael Avenatti

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
This undated photo of Julie Swetnick was released by her attorney Michael Avenatti via Twitter, Wednesday, Sept. 26. 2018. Swetnick is one of the women who has publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. (Michael Avenatti via AP)
FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo Michael Avenatti, talks to the media during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles. A California judge on Monday, Oct. 22, ordered Avenatti to pay $4.85 million to an attorney at his former law firm. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is asking the Justice Department to investigate whether Julie Swetnick and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, conspired to provide false statements to Congress in the confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Grassley says in a letter that Swetnick and Avenatti made serious allegations that required significant resources to investigate. But Grassley says information from media interviews and elsewhere indicates their statements “likely contained materially false claims.”

Avenatti released a sworn statement where Swetnick says she witnessed Kavanaugh “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s.” Kavanaugh denied the allegations.

Avenatti tweeted that he welcomes the investigation. He also represents porn actress Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump.

