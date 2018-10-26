Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Police officer, bystanders rescue 2 women from burning SUV

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 7:15 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A police officer and good Samaritans helped rescue two women from a burning SUV on a New Jersey highway.

North Brunswick Police Officer Anthony Torres spotted smoke coming from the vehicle after it slammed into a tree on Wednesday.

Video from his body camera shows bystanders trying to help the women. The driver appeared disoriented. Torres ran back to his patrol car for a knife, which he used to cut the driver’s seat belt. With the help of the bystanders, he bent the door frame.

The passenger climbed through the window and the officer and others pulled the driver to safety as the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

