Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Thumbprint on toilet leads to life term in Virginia slaying

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 7:33 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

NORFOLK, Va. — A thumbprint left on a toilet seat at a murder scene has finally led to a life sentence in a decades-old murder case.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Daniel Johnston was convicted by a jury Thursday of first-degree murder in the 1981 slaying of 20-year-old Donna Walker. Prosecutors say Johnston stabbed Walker nearly 50 times at her Norfolk home and left a thumbprint on her toilet seat when he lifted it to use the bathroom.

Prosecutor Phil Evans emphasized the thumbprint’s importance. He says Johnson also quit his funeral home job and left town just before Walker’s body was found.

Corrections records say Johnston spent the last 32 years in a New York prison for murder, sex abuse and assault. He was indicted in Walker’s death in 2016.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me