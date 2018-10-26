Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Who is Cesar Sayoc Jr., man arrested in plot to mail bombs to Trump critics?

Sun Sentinel | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
In this undated photo released by the Broward County Sheriff’s office, Cesar Sayoc is seen in a booking photo, in Miami. Federal authorities took Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., into custody Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages, the FBI and Justice Department said.
In this undated photo released by the Broward County Sheriff’s office, Cesar Sayoc is seen in a booking photo, in Miami. Federal authorities took Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., into custody Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages, the FBI and Justice Department said.

Updated 4 hours ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Cesar Altieri Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., was arrested in Plantation, Fla., on Friday in connection with a series of pipe bombs that were mailed to at least 12 critics of President Donald Trump.

Sayoc is a registered Republican who has been arrested 10 times, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, including once in 2002 for making a bomb threat.

His other arrests include several for larceny, including a shoplifting charge in West Palm Beach in 2015.

Daniel Aaronson, a Fort Lauderdale attorney who represented Sayoc in a 2014 misdemeanor case in which he was accused of stealing “various copper piping items” in Hollywood, said he was stunned to hear that Sayoc is considered a suspect in the case.

“I am floored,” Aaronson said. “There are 330 million people in the U.S., I would have put him in the bottom two to three million of people I would suspect of doing this.”

“He was the most respectful client that I think I’ve ever had. I didn’t think he had a political bone in his body. I cannot believe that this would be the case that he would have done anything like this.”

According to state corporate filings, Sayoc has two registered businesses that are active with the state, including Native American Catering and Vending and Ver Tech AG.

His white van, impounded at the scene of the arrest, featured a multitude of pro-Trump stickers, as well as Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren with crosshairs over their faces. One of the pro-Trump stickers on his van featured the words “Top Youth Soccer Recruits for Trump,” and Sayoc’s email address relates to youth soccer recruiting.

Related Content
Man arrested in pipe-bomb mailings case
WASHINGTON -- Federal authorities took a man into custody Friday in Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages, ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me