Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Iowa, New York home to winning $688M Powerball tickets

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
A sign in Mount Lebanon, Pa., promotes the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings.
Frank Carnevale | Tribune-Review
A sign in Mount Lebanon, Pa., promotes the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings.

Updated 10 hours ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lottery officials say two winning tickets were sold for the $688 million Powerball jackpot, one in a rural Iowa town and the other in New York City.

Powerball officials said early Sunday that the two tickets matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot was originally estimated at $750 million but worked out to $687.8 million by the time of the drawing. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history.

One of the winning tickets was sold at Casey’s convenience store in Redfield, Iowa, a rural community of about 800 people. The other winning ticket was sold at West Harlem Deli in New York City. There was no immediate word on who purchased the winning tickets.

The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4.

The drawing came four days after someone won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which marked the second-largest lottery prize. That ticket was sold in South Carolina.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The exact jackpot is determined by sales figures where tickets are sold. Officials note that the reason jackpots grow so dramatically when prizes get enormous is because people who don’t normally play decide to buy a few tickets. That’s great for lottery sales but makes it more difficult for officials to estimate how many irregular players will participate and how many tickets they’ll buy, adding further complications to the jackpot estimate.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me