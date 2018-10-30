Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
World

3 siblings struck, killed by truck at Indiana bus stop

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Emergency personnel responded to a scene of a collision that killed three children crossing SR 25 as they were boarding their school bus north of Rochester, Indiana on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018,.
Emergency personnel responded to a scene of a collision that killed three children crossing SR 25 as they were boarding their school bus north of Rochester, Indiana on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018,.
Alyssa Shepherd, 24, of Rochester, Ind., was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury.
Alyssa Shepherd, 24, of Rochester, Ind., was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury.
In this photo provided by WSBT 22, authorities work at the scene Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, near Rochester, Ind., where several children were struck and killed by a pickup truck as they were about to board a school bus. (WSBT 22 via AP)
In this photo provided by WSBT 22, authorities work at the scene Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, near Rochester, Ind., where several children were struck and killed by a pickup truck as they were about to board a school bus. (WSBT 22 via AP)

Updated 5 hours ago

ROCHESTER, Ind. — A 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers were struck and killed by a pickup truck as they crossed a northern Indiana road to board a school bus before sunrise Tuesday, police said. A fourth child was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital.

A Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. bus had stopped and lowered its stop arm around 7 a.m. on the road near Rochester just before a northbound pickup truck slammed into the children as they crossed the southbound lane, Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said.

Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, died at the scene, he said. The rural Rochester residents were students at nearby Mentone Elementary School.

Slocum said the pickup’s driver, Alyssa Shepherd, 24, of Rochester, was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury. Shepherd was being held at the Fulton County Jail on a $15,000 surety bond.

The great-aunt of the three siblings who were killed, Pamela Pugh, told the South Bend Tribune that she was stunned and shaken by their deaths.

“I’m just trying to make sense of all of it. There are no words,” she said.

Slocum said an 11-year-old boy not related to the deceased siblings suffered multiple broken bones when he was also hit by the pickup. That child, Maverik Lowe, was in critical condition at a Fort Wayne hospital and was undergoing surgery.

The boy was conscious and speaking to emergency workers before he was airlifted to the hospital, Slocum said.

Slocum said the students had the right of way as they crossed the street from the rural mobile home community where they lived.

“It’s an unspeakable tragedy,” he said. “We all have a responsibility to share the roadway and we’re all responsible for making sure our children get to and from school safely.”

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and a crash reconstruction team was at the scene near Rochester, about 100 miles north of Indianapolis.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Twitter that it was sending a team of investigators to the scene that should arrive Wednesday.

The Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. said in a statement posted on Facebook that counselors had been dispatched to its schools to help students, staff and parents. It urged “the community to come together to pray for the families.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement that he and his wife, Janet, were mourning the students’ deaths. He urged Indiana residents to send their “deepest prayers for the strength needed to endure such a time.”

“Words cannot express the depth of sorrow Janet and I feel, which only pales in comparison to what family, friends, teachers, classmates and community are feeling right now,” Holcomb said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me