World

3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-run

The Associated Press | Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, 9:06 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. — A pickup lurched off a road in western Wisconsin on Saturday and hit a group of Girl Scouts picking up trash in the ditch, leaving three girls and one adult dead and critically injuring a fourth girl, police said.

The driver of the black Ford F-150 pickup truck fled the scene but later turned himself in, said Sgt. Daniel Sokup of the Lake Hallie Police Department. Sokup identified the driver as Colton Treu, 21, of Chippewa, Falls, Wis.

Treu will be charged with four counts of homicide through the negligent use of a vehicle, Sokup said. It was not clear why the vehicle veered off the road, but local residents said the road in the area was dangerous and there had been numerous accidents there.

The crash happened late Saturday morning as the girls were picking up litter in a ditch in Lake Hallie, a town about 95 miles (153 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.

The girls were in the fourth grade at Halmstad Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, Wis., the Minneapolis Star-Tribune quoted a relative of a girl in the troop who was not injured as saying. The Girl Scouts were all wearing bright safety vests and were accompanied by several adults.

Two of the girls and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A third Girl Scout was transported to a hospital where she later died, Sokup said. The fourth girl was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

