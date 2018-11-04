Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
World

Air Force mascot falcon improving after injury at West Point

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
In this photo taken in 2004, Aurora, a rare white gyrfalcon and Air Force Academy mascot, visits Pinon Valley Elementary School in Colorado Springs, Colo., on the arm of an academy cadet in the falconry program. Aurora, injured at West Point during an apparent prank before the annual rivalry game between the two service academies Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, is back home and showing signs of improvement.
In this photo taken in 2004, Aurora, a rare white gyrfalcon and Air Force Academy mascot, visits Pinon Valley Elementary School in Colorado Springs, Colo., on the arm of an academy cadet in the falconry program. Aurora, injured at West Point during an apparent prank before the annual rivalry game between the two service academies Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, is back home and showing signs of improvement.
In this Sept. 28, 1996, photo Air Force Academy falconer Josh Johnson stands with falcon Aurora, the academy’s official mascot, at the end of a game against Rice at Air Force Academy, Colo. The falcon, which was injured during a prank before the annual rivalry football game against Army, is recovering back in Colorado, but her long-term prognosis is unclear.
In this Sept. 28, 1996, photo Air Force Academy falconer Josh Johnson stands with falcon Aurora, the academy’s official mascot, at the end of a game against Rice at Air Force Academy, Colo. The falcon, which was injured during a prank before the annual rivalry football game against Army, is recovering back in Colorado, but her long-term prognosis is unclear.

Updated 5 hours ago

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force falcon injured at West Point during an apparent prank before Saturday’s annual rivalry game between the two service academies is back home and showing signs of improvement.

The 22-year-old bird named Aurora “was able to fly around in her pen” on Sunday, said Air Force Academy spokesperson Lt. Col. Tracy A. Bunko.

The development is “an extremely good sign,” Bunko said, adding that the academy is “grateful for the outpouring of support and optimistic for Aurora’s recovery.”

The falcon will continue to be evaluated and will get antibiotics to prevent infection, Bunko said.

Army officials at West Point apologized Sunday for the injuries to the falcon and promised a full investigation.

“We are taking this situation very seriously, and this occurrence does not reflect the Army or USMA core values of dignity and respect,” the academy said in a statement.

The Gazette of Colorado Springs reported that the falcon was taken from an Army colonel’s home in a prank by West Point cadets, according to an Air Force representative who spoke to the newspaper on the condition of anonymity.

Aurora is the Air Force Academy’s official and oldest mascot. On the school’s falconry page, the bird is described as a white phase gyrfalcon, which is a “falcon species that is extremely rare in the wild and whose beauty will take your breath away.”

Three percent of all falcons are gyrfalcons, and 1 percent of those are white, according to the website. The school acquired Aurora 22 years ago as a gift from the association of graduates.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me