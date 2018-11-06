Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
French rescue teams find bodies in collapsed buildings

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
Firefighters work at the scene where buildings collapsed in Marseille, southern France, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Two buildings collapsed in the southern city of Marseille on Monday, leaving a giant pile of rubble and beams. Fire services said two people were lightly hurt. The collapse spewed debris into the street and clouds of dust into the air, and left a big gap where the two buildings used to be. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Firefighters work at the scene where buildings collapsed in Marseille, southern France, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Two buildings collapsed in the southern city of Marseille on Monday, leaving a giant pile of rubble and beams. Fire services said two people were lightly hurt. The collapse spewed debris into the street and clouds of dust into the air, and left a big gap where the two buildings used to be. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
A firefighter takes the help of a sniffer dog to locate possible trapped people in the debris of a collapsed building in Marseille, southern France, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A building collapsed in the southern city of Marseille on Monday, leaving a giant pile of rubble and beams. There was no immediate word on any casualties. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
A firefighter takes the help of a sniffer dog to locate possible trapped people in the debris of a collapsed building in Marseille, southern France, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A building collapsed in the southern city of Marseille on Monday, leaving a giant pile of rubble and beams. There was no immediate word on any casualties. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Firefighters work at the scene where buildings collapsed in Marseille, southern France, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Two buildings collapsed in the southern city of Marseille on Monday, leaving a giant pile of rubble and beams. Fire services said two people were lightly hurt. The collapse spewed debris into the street and clouds of dust into the air, and left a big gap where the two buildings used to be. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Firefighters work at the scene where buildings collapsed in Marseille, southern France, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Two buildings collapsed in the southern city of Marseille on Monday, leaving a giant pile of rubble and beams. Fire services said two people were lightly hurt. The collapse spewed debris into the street and clouds of dust into the air, and left a big gap where the two buildings used to be. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

Updated 3 hours ago

MARSEILLE, France — Firefighters in the southern French city of Marseille found the bodies of three people in the ruins of two collapsed buildings as the search for victims and survivors continued Tuesday.

A man’s body was recovered from the rubble after the bodies of another man and a woman were found earlier in the day, a spokesman for the Marseille Firefighters told The Associated Press.

Several people remained missing after the adjacent multi-story structures collapsed Monday.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said “air pockets” under the debris meant there’s “hope to locate and find someone that can be saved.”

Castaner said at the site that 120 police officers and 80 firefighters took part in the search-and-rescue operation, working through the night in the pile of beams and rubble.

The two buildings, one apparently vacant and the other housing apartments, collapsed Monday at 9 a.m. local time. Authorities said the vacant building had been deemed substandard. It was not immediately clear why they collapsed, or how many people the apartment building housed.

Fire crews working with sniffer dogs later brought down the remains of a third building they feared could topple over on them.

Images of the buildings before they collapsed showed that one had five floors and the other six. In the spot where they had stood, a large gap appeared once the dust and debris settled.

Cars around Marseille’s famous Old Port on the Mediterranean Sea, were covered with thick dust.

