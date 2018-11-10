Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Trove of war posters discovered at New Hampshire library

The Associated Press | Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Brian Sylvester, director of the Rochester Public Library, carries an original war poster at the library's archive in Rochester, N.H., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A trove of propaganda posters from World War I and II were found recently found after being lost in storage for decades in the library's basement. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
A 1942 Office of War Information poster copy hangs in a hallway of the Rochester Public Library in Rochester, N.H., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A trove of propaganda posters from World War I and II were found recently found after being lost in storage for decades in the library's basement. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Brian Sylvester, director of the Rochester Public Library, walks through the library's storage and archive area in Rochester, N.H., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A trove of propaganda posters from World War I and II were found recently found after being lost in storage for decades in the library's basement. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
A National War Garden Commission poster copy hangs in a hallway as a display loop shows historic posters on monitor at the Rochester Public Library in Rochester, N.H., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A trove of propaganda posters from World War I and II were found recently found after being lost in storage for decades in the library's basement. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
An original Office of Price Administration rationing poster is shown from the archive at the Rochester Public Library in Rochester, N.H., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A trove of propaganda posters from World War I and II were found recently found after being lost in storage for decades in the library's basement. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Brian Sylvester, director of the Rochester Public Library, examines original war posters at the library's archive in Rochester, N.H., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A trove of propaganda posters from World War I and II were found recently found after being lost in storage for decades in the library's basement. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Nearly 200 propaganda posters from World War I and World War II have been found in the basement of a New Hampshire library.

Some of the posters discovered at the Rochester Public Library were aimed at promoting the war effort at home while others championed American troops serving overseas and encouraged people to donate books and other items. Still others were aimed at bolstering our allies in Europe or vilifying the Nazis.

Library director Brian Sylvester said the stash of posters were most likely in the basement for decades. They were only discovered last year as staff began organizing an area filled with old periodicals and local history books. The posters, mostly in good condition, benefited from the good humidity and low light in the room.

