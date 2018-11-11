Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Convicted West Virginia Supreme Court justice stepping down

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, 1:30 a.m.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry leaves the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse in Charleston, W.Va. after a federal jury was selected for his criminal trial. On Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, the office of Gov. Jim Justice said that he has accepted the resignation of the suspended state Supreme Court justice recently convicted of federal charges, days ahead of a legislative session set to consider the justiceâs removal amid an ongoing scandal involving the court. (Craig Hudson/The Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s governor says he’s accepted the resignation of a suspended a state Supreme Court justice recently convicted of 11 federal criminal charges.

It was the latest development in an impeachment scandal miring some past and present justices in varying accusations, including abuse of authority and failure to rein in excessive spending.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office said Saturday that Justice Allen Loughry will resign Monday — one day ahead of a special legislative session the governor had ordered for lawmakers to consider removing Loughry from office.

Loughry was convicted last month of criminal charges including wire fraud involving his personal use of state cars and fuel cards. Loughry, who has requested a new trial, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

