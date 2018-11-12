Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Parents charged with neglect of child who seemingly starved

Tribune-Review | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Two people in West Virginia are accused of starving their child to death.

A Mercer County Sheriff’s report says the parents told authorities the 21-month-old had a cold for the last two weeks and lost up to 18 pounds. Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers says the parents told authorities the boy refused to eat and had an “altered mental status.”

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 26-year-old Christy Ann Moore and 29-year-old Corey Steven Moore are charged with child neglect in the toddler’s death. Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler says the boy was brought to a hospital Thursday and died from apparent starvation.

Sitler says there are no records the boy previously received medical attention and the couple’s three other children appeared to be malnourished.

