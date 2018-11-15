Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Breckenridge, Colorado, removing divisive giant wooden troll

The Associated Press | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
Thursday morning, Nov. 15, 2018, the Town of Breckenridge employees beheads 'Isak Hearthstone,' a wooden troll built by artist Thomas Dambo, by a chainsaw to remove it entirely from the Wellington Trail, in Breckenridge, Colo. The troll was created during the Breckenridge Festival of the Arts in August, but got so popular that it caused complaints from nearby homeowners due to tourists visiting, and demanded it to be removed. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)
Thursday morning, Nov. 15, 2018, the Town of Breckenridge employees beheads 'Isak Hearthstone,' a wooden troll built by artist Thomas Dambo, by a chainsaw to remove it entirely from the Wellington Trail, in Breckenridge, Colo. The troll was created during the Breckenridge Festival of the Arts in August, but got so popular that it caused complaints from nearby homeowners due to tourists visiting, and demanded it to be removed. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)
Thursday morning, Nov. 15, 2018, the Town of Breckenridge employees beheads 'Isak Hearthstone,' a wooden troll built by artist Thomas Dambo, by a chainsaw to remove it entirely from the Wellington Trail, in Breckenridge, Colo. The troll was created during the Breckenridge Festival of the Arts in August, but got so popular that it caused complaints from nearby homeowners due to tourists visiting, and demanded it to be removed. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)
Thursday morning, Nov. 15, 2018, the Town of Breckenridge employees beheads 'Isak Hearthstone,' a wooden troll built by artist Thomas Dambo, by a chainsaw to remove it entirely from the Wellington Trail, in Breckenridge, Colo. The troll was created during the Breckenridge Festival of the Arts in August, but got so popular that it caused complaints from nearby homeowners due to tourists visiting, and demanded it to be removed. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)
The large wooden troll, 'Isak Hearthstone,' made by artist Thomas Dambo during Breckenridge International Festival of the Arts in August, sits in the snow Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, along the Wellington Trail in Breckenridge, Colo. The troll was created during the Breckenridge Festival of the Arts in August, but got so popular that it caused complaints from nearby homeowners due to tourists visiting, and demanded it to be removed. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)
The large wooden troll, 'Isak Hearthstone,' made by artist Thomas Dambo during Breckenridge International Festival of the Arts in August, sits in the snow Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, along the Wellington Trail in Breckenridge, Colo. The troll was created during the Breckenridge Festival of the Arts in August, but got so popular that it caused complaints from nearby homeowners due to tourists visiting, and demanded it to be removed. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)

Updated 8 hours ago

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — The town of Breckenridge in central Colorado is removing an art piece of a troll that has become a tourist attraction but also rankled nearby residents.

The Summit Daily News reports that town employees started removing the 15-foot wood troll in the ski resort town Thursday.

The Town Council cited public safety concerns in its Tuesday decision to get rid of the artwork that Danish artist Thomas Dambo was built for a summer arts festival that ended in August.

The original plan was to leave the troll in place as long it could withstand the elements and wasn’t vandalized.

However, throngs of troll-seekers have caused numerous problems for some of nearby homeowners, who have complained about illegal parking, littering and a loss of privacy, among other issues.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me